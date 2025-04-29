Here's How Much $100 Invested In IDEXX Laboratories 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.28%. Currently, IDEXX Laboratories has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion.

Buying $100 In IDXX: If an investor had bought $100 of IDXX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $669.58 today based on a price of $436.97 for IDXX at the time of writing.

IDEXX Laboratories's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.