Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Aflac Stock In The Last 5 Years

Aflac AFL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.89%. Currently, Aflac has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion.

Buying $1000 In AFL: If an investor had bought $1000 of AFL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,965.59 today based on a price of $109.20 for AFL at the time of writing.

Aflac's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.