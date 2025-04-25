$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Eli Lilly LLY has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.42%. Currently, Eli Lilly has a market capitalization of $797.04 billion.

Buying $1000 In LLY: If an investor had bought $1000 of LLY stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $15,015.11 today based on a price of $887.40 for LLY at the time of writing.

Eli Lilly's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.