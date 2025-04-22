Here's How Much $100 Invested In Carrier Global 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Carrier Global CARR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.76%. Currently, Carrier Global has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion.

Buying $100 In CARR: If an investor had bought $100 of CARR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $365.97 today based on a price of $59.47 for CARR at the time of writing.

