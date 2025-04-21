April 21, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Carvana Stock In The Last 5 Years

Carvana CVNA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.25%. Currently, Carvana has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion.

Buying $1000 In CVNA: If an investor had bought $1000 of CVNA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,230.16 today based on a price of $195.60 for CVNA at the time of writing.

Carvana's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

CVNA Logo
CVNACarvana Co
$195.60-7.48%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
97.97
Growth
9.13
Quality
-
Value
11.49
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
