Here's How Much $100 Invested In OSI Systems 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

OSI Systems OSIS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.24%. Currently, OSI Systems has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion.

Buying $100 In OSIS: If an investor had bought $100 of OSIS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $647.95 today based on a price of $194.19 for OSIS at the time of writing.

OSI Systems's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

