April 17, 2025

$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Broadcom AVGO has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 23.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.88%. Currently, Broadcom has a market capitalization of $804.93 billion.

Buying $100 In AVGO: If an investor had bought $100 of AVGO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,941.94 today based on a price of $171.19 for AVGO at the time of writing.

Broadcom's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
