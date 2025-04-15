If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Watsco WSO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.13%. Currently, Watsco has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion.

Buying $1000 In WSO: If an investor had bought $1000 of WSO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,308.44 today based on a price of $510.36 for WSO at the time of writing.

