Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Vertiv Holdings Stock In The Last 5 Years

Vertiv Holdings VRT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 34.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 47.94%. Currently, Vertiv Holdings has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion.

Buying $1000 In VRT: If an investor had bought $1000 of VRT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $7,072.96 today based on a price of $72.20 for VRT at the time of writing.

Vertiv Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

