April 15, 2025

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
CBRE Group CBRE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.11%. Currently, CBRE Group has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion.

Buying $1000 In CBRE: If an investor had bought $1000 of CBRE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,666.97 today based on a price of $118.68 for CBRE at the time of writing.

CBRE Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

