April 4, 2025

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Sea Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Sea SE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.72%. Currently, Sea has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion.

Buying $100 In SE: If an investor had bought $100 of SE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $238.01 today based on a price of $107.25 for SE at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

