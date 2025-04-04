Here's How Much $100 Invested In Vistra 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Vistra VST has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 29.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 43.18%. Currently, Vistra has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion.

Buying $100 In VST: If an investor had bought $100 of VST stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $612.17 today based on a price of $97.80 for VST at the time of writing.

Vistra's Performance Over Last 5 Years

