April 4, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Vistra 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Vistra VST has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 29.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 43.18%. Currently, Vistra has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion.

Buying $100 In VST: If an investor had bought $100 of VST stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $612.17 today based on a price of $97.80 for VST at the time of writing.

Vistra's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

VST Logo
VSTVistra Corp
$97.80-9.62%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum87.74
Growth84.63
Quality91.19
Value29.13
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved