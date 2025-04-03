$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

White Mountains Insurance WTM has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.66%. Currently, White Mountains Insurance has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion.

Buying $100 In WTM: If an investor had bought $100 of WTM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $520.91 today based on a price of $1855.21 for WTM at the time of writing.

White Mountains Insurance's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

