Here's How Much $1000 Invested In L3Harris Technologies 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

L3Harris Technologies LHX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.67%. Currently, L3Harris Technologies has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion.

Buying $1000 In LHX: If an investor had bought $1000 of LHX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,329.21 today based on a price of $209.75 for LHX at the time of writing.

L3Harris Technologies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

