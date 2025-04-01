April 1, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

American Tower AMT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.34%. Currently, American Tower has a market capitalization of $102.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMT: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $12,191.11 today based on a price of $219.44 for AMT at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

