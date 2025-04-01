In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META and its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 24.16 8 9.16 12.0% $28.26 $39.55 20.63% Alphabet Inc 19.23 5.80 5.50 8.3% $36.5 $55.86 11.77% Baidu Inc 10.14 0.87 1.76 1.76% $7.22 $16.11 -2.37% Pinterest Inc 11.61 4.43 5.94 48.33% $0.27 $0.96 17.62% Kanzhun Ltd 40.01 3.43 8.61 3.04% $0.33 $1.6 -4.6% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 124.88 2 2.98 0.87% $0.02 $0.26 -2.31% CarGurus Inc 145.65 5.62 3.46 8.95% $0.06 $0.2 2.43% Yelp Inc 19.70 3.24 1.85 5.69% $0.07 $0.33 5.72% Weibo Corp 8.17 0.66 1.43 0.25% $0.14 $0.37 -1.65% Tripadvisor Inc 354.25 2.11 1.12 0.11% $0.03 $0.41 5.38% Ziff Davis Inc 26.46 0.89 1.19 3.6% $0.14 $0.37 5.88% Hello Group Inc 8.25 0.66 0.81 1.66% $0.56 $1.05 -1.43% Average 69.85 2.7 3.15 7.51% $4.12 $7.05 3.31%

Through a meticulous analysis of Meta Platforms, we can observe the following trends:

At 24.16 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.35x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 8.0 relative to the industry average by 2.96x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.16 , surpassing the industry average by 2.91x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.0% is 4.49% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.26 Billion , which is 6.86x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $39.55 Billion is 5.61x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 20.63% exceeds the industry average of 3.31%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Among its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.