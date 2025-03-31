March 31, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Apple 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Apple AAPL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.77%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion.

Buying $100 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $100 of AAPL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $362.76 today based on a price of $221.28 for AAPL at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
