If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Molina Healthcare MOH has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.64%. Currently, Molina Healthcare has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion.

Buying $1000 In MOH: If an investor had bought $1000 of MOH stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $18,894.85 today based on a price of $322.85 for MOH at the time of writing.

Molina Healthcare's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

