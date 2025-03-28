Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Glaukos Stock In The Last 5 Years

Glaukos GKOS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.01%. Currently, Glaukos has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion.

Buying $1000 In GKOS: If an investor had bought $1000 of GKOS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,057.55 today based on a price of $103.15 for GKOS at the time of writing.

Glaukos's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.