March 26, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ares Management Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Ares Management ARES has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.73%. Currently, Ares Management has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion.

Buying $100 In ARES: If an investor had bought $100 of ARES stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $488.62 today based on a price of $155.64 for ARES at the time of writing.

Ares Management's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ARES Logo
ARESAres Management Corp
$153.28-1.51%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum73.95
Growth67.88
Quality79.21
Value15.05
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved