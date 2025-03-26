March 26, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Essential Properties Stock In The Last 5 Years

Essential Properties EPRT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.26%. Currently, Essential Properties has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion.

Buying $1000 In EPRT: If an investor had bought $1000 of EPRT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,424.35 today based on a price of $32.85 for EPRT at the time of writing.

Essential Properties's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

EPRT Logo
EPRTEssential Properties Realty Trust Inc
$32.851.39%

Edge Rankings
Momentum76.71
Growth79.05
Quality65.67
Value46.80
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

