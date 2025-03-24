March 24, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Murphy USA Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Murphy USA MUSA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 40.0%. Currently, Murphy USA has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion.

Buying $1000 In MUSA: If an investor had bought $1000 of MUSA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,045.29 today based on a price of $446.76 for MUSA at the time of writing.

Murphy USA's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MUSA Logo
MUSAMurphy USA Inc
$446.761.28%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum47.86
Growth28.52
Quality66.24
Value24.24
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved