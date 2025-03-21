March 21, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Amphenol Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Amphenol APH has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.57%. Currently, Amphenol has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In APH: If an investor had bought $1000 of APH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,624.20 today based on a price of $66.66 for APH at the time of writing.

Amphenol's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

