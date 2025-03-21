March 21, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Waste Management WM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.56%. Currently, Waste Management has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion.

Buying $1000 In WM: If an investor had bought $1000 of WM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,559.58 today based on a price of $224.91 for WM at the time of writing.

Waste Management's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

