Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 35.25 7.22 3.28 7.34% $38.55 $37.37 10.49% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 19.86 2.35 2.46 5.01% $59.0 $117.63 7.61% PDD Holdings Inc 12.87 4.72 3.74 9.38% $29.18 $59.65 44.33% MercadoLibre Inc 54.86 24.09 5.05 15.3% $0.96 $2.75 37.42% JD.com Inc 11.57 1.88 0.41 4.21% $15.92 $45.04 33.26% Coupang Inc 291.38 10.26 1.41 3.76% $0.44 $2.49 21.4% eBay Inc 16.79 5.99 3.23 12.84% $0.76 $1.86 0.66% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 8.38 1.55 0.60 6.31% $1.47 $4.96 60.69% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 20.87 4.93 3.40 6.68% $0.88 $2.03 19.29% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 32.58 3.80 2.86 4.14% $0.06 $0.21 28.92% Dillard's Inc 9.77 3.18 0.88 11.41% $0.21 $0.63 41.38% Nordstrom Inc 13.97 3.52 0.27 15.51% $0.3 $1.31 24.8% Macy's Inc 6.46 0.82 0.16 7.86% $0.29 $2.04 63.31% Savers Value Village Inc 41.59 2.66 0.77 -0.44% $0.04 $0.22 5.02% Kohl's Corp 8.71 0.25 0.06 1.26% $0.28 $1.57 45.47% Hour Loop Inc 34.20 8.98 0.42 7.3% $0.0 $0.02 6.6% Average 38.92 5.27 1.71 7.37% $7.32 $16.16 29.34%

Through an analysis of Amazon.com, we can infer the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 35.25 is 0.91x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.22 relative to the industry average by 1.37x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.28 , which is 1.92x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.34% is 0.03% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.55 Billion , which is 5.27x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $37.37 Billion , which indicates 2.31x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 10.49% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 29.34%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values the company's assets and sales highly. However, the low ROE and revenue growth, along with the high EBITDA and gross profit, may indicate challenges in generating returns and expanding operations efficiently within the industry sector.

