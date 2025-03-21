In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Meta Platforms META alongside its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 24.56 8.13 9.31 12.0% $28.26 $39.55 20.63% Alphabet Inc 20.25 6.10 5.79 8.3% $36.5 $55.86 11.77% Baidu Inc 10.34 0.91 1.79 1.98% $9.27 $17.16 1.69% Pinterest Inc 11.77 4.49 6.02 48.33% $0.27 $0.96 17.62% Kanzhun Ltd 42.16 4.28 9.07 3.04% $0.33 $1.6 -4.6% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 134 2.17 3.20 0.87% $0.02 $0.26 -2.31% CarGurus Inc 149.35 5.76 3.55 8.95% $0.06 $0.2 2.43% Weibo Corp 8.77 0.71 1.54 0.25% $0.14 $0.37 -1.65% Yelp Inc 18.85 3.10 1.77 5.69% $0.07 $0.33 5.72% JOYY Inc 12.73 0.43 1.17 1.17% $0.06 $0.21 -1.48% Tripadvisor Inc 374.50 2.23 1.18 0.11% $0.03 $0.41 5.38% Ziff Davis Inc 29.56 0.99 1.33 3.6% $0.14 $0.37 5.88% Hello Group Inc 8.67 0.69 0.85 1.66% $0.56 $1.05 -1.43% Average 68.41 2.66 3.11 7.0% $3.95 $6.56 3.25%

By thoroughly analyzing Meta Platforms, we can discern the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 24.56 , which is 0.36x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 8.13 relative to the industry average by 3.06x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.31 , which is 2.99x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.0% , which is 5.0% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.26 Billion , which is 7.15x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $39.55 Billion , which indicates 6.03x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 20.63% exceeds the industry average of 3.25%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

