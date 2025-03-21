In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA and its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia Corp is an upfront developer of graphics processing unit and a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. Traditionally, GPU were used to enhanvce experience,now Nvidia offers AI GPUs, and also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads. such as AI, model training and inference, data analytics, scientific computing, and 3D graphics, with vertical-specific optimizations to address industries ranging from healthcare and telecom to automotive and manufacturing.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 40.32 36.46 22.53 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 25.89 7.08 10.50 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Broadcom Inc 88.21 12.84 16.84 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Qualcomm Inc 17.04 6.50 4.38 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 107.14 3.02 6.80 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% Texas Instruments Inc 34.75 9.73 10.62 7.02% $1.92 $2.31 -1.72% ARM Holdings PLC 156.67 19.55 34.20 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Micron Technology Inc 24.64 2.36 3.71 4.07% $4.3 $3.35 84.28% Analog Devices Inc 65.78 2.91 11 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 16.64 9.27 13.48 52.73% $0.17 $0.34 36.93% Microchip Technology Inc 89.47 4.55 5.82 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 14.70 1.25 1.73 1.95% $0.89 $1.25 -22.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 22.44 2.18 1.20 2.94% $28.59 $26.43 1.35% ON Semiconductor Corp 11.90 2.07 2.64 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% United Microelectronics Corp 11.88 1.48 2.42 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% First Solar Inc 10.69 1.72 3.28 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 21.04 1.72 2.73 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 137.59 11.74 16.44 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1549.67 12.77 25.04 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Universal Display Corp 32.55 4.45 11.14 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Qorvo Inc 258.43 2 1.83 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 134.86 5.96 9.29 6.51% $33.97 $29.62 14.97%

When closely examining NVIDIA, the following trends emerge:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 40.32 is lower than the industry average by 0.3x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 36.46 which exceeds the industry average by 6.12x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 22.53 , which is 2.43x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% that is 23.91% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion , which is 0.76x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $28.72 Billion is 0.97x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 77.94% exceeds the industry average of 14.97%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining NVIDIA in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and premium valuation. In terms of ROE, NVIDIA outperforms peers, reflecting efficient use of shareholder equity. However, the low EBITDA and gross profit figures may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth rate highlights NVIDIA's strong sales performance relative to industry competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.