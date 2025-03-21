$1000 Invested In Netflix 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Netflix NFLX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 24.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.09%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $411.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $1000 of NFLX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $90,528.93 today based on a price of $960.90 for NFLX at the time of writing.

Netflix's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

