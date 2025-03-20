March 20, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Hilton Worldwide Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.29%. Currently, Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion.

Buying $100 In HLT: If an investor had bought $100 of HLT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $366.19 today based on a price of $231.91 for HLT at the time of writing.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

HLT Logo
HLTHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
$231.91-0.45%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum73.80
Growth83.22
Quality-
Value17.64
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved