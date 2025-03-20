Exploring The Competitive Space: Amazon.com Versus Industry Peers In Broadline Retail

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN in relation to its major competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 35.36 7.25 3.29 7.34% $38.55 $37.37 10.49% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 20.78 2.46 2.58 5.01% $59.0 $117.63 7.61% PDD Holdings Inc 12.39 4.54 3.60 9.38% $29.18 $59.65 44.33% MercadoLibre Inc 54.81 24.07 5.04 15.3% $0.96 $2.75 37.42% JD.com Inc 12.07 1.97 0.43 4.21% $15.92 $45.04 33.26% Coupang Inc 294.25 10.36 1.42 3.76% $0.44 $2.49 21.4% eBay Inc 17.01 6.07 3.27 12.84% $0.76 $1.86 0.66% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 8.54 1.58 0.61 6.31% $1.47 $4.96 60.69% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 21.89 5.17 3.57 6.68% $0.88 $2.03 19.29% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 33.42 3.90 2.93 2.24% $0.06 $0.21 7.79% Dillard's Inc 10.08 3.28 0.91 11.41% $0.21 $0.63 41.38% Nordstrom Inc 13.96 3.52 0.27 15.51% $0.3 $1.31 24.8% Macy's Inc 6.59 0.83 0.17 7.86% $0.29 $2.04 63.31% Savers Value Village Inc 42.12 2.69 0.78 -0.44% $0.04 $0.22 5.02% Kohl's Corp 8.89 0.26 0.06 1.26% $0.28 $1.57 45.47% Hour Loop Inc 35.20 9.25 0.43 7.3% $0.0 $0.02 6.6% Average 39.47 5.33 1.74 7.24% $7.32 $16.16 27.94%

After thoroughly examining Amazon.com, the following trends can be inferred:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 35.36 significantly below the industry average by 0.9x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.25 which exceeds the industry average by 1.36x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.29 , surpassing the industry average by 1.89x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.34% , which is 0.1% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.55 Billion is 5.27x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $37.37 Billion , which indicates 2.31x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 10.49%, which is much lower than the industry average of 27.94%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Amazon.com and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com in the Broadline Retail industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry peers. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Amazon.com demonstrates strong performance compared to industry peers. However, revenue growth is relatively low, which may impact future valuation compared to competitors in the sector.

