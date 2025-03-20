In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia Corp is an upfront developer of graphics processing unit and a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. Traditionally, GPU were used to enhanvce experience,now Nvidia offers AI GPUs, and also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads. such as AI, model training and inference, data analytics, scientific computing, and 3D graphics, with vertical-specific optimizations to address industries ranging from healthcare and telecom to automotive and manufacturing.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 39.97 36.15 22.34 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 90.54 13.18 17.29 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 25.33 6.93 10.27 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Qualcomm Inc 17.07 6.51 4.39 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 106.23 2.99 6.74 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% Texas Instruments Inc 34.95 9.78 10.68 7.02% $1.92 $2.31 -1.72% ARM Holdings PLC 155.14 19.36 33.87 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Micron Technology Inc 29.24 2.43 3.94 4.07% $4.3 $3.35 84.28% Analog Devices Inc 67.08 2.97 11.21 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 17.21 9.58 13.94 52.73% $0.17 $0.34 36.93% Microchip Technology Inc 95.74 4.87 6.23 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 15.35 1.31 1.80 1.95% $0.89 $1.25 -22.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 22.29 2.17 1.19 2.94% $28.59 $26.43 1.35% ON Semiconductor Corp 12.01 2.09 2.66 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% United Microelectronics Corp 11.01 1.54 2.47 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% First Solar Inc 10.76 1.74 3.31 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 21.55 1.76 2.80 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 141.66 12.08 16.92 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1559 12.85 25.19 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Universal Display Corp 33.20 4.53 11.36 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Qorvo Inc 257.79 1.99 1.83 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 136.16 6.03 9.4 6.51% $33.97 $29.62 14.97%

After a detailed analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become apparent:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 39.97 is lower than the industry average by 0.29x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 36.15 , which is 6.0x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 22.34 , surpassing the industry average by 2.38x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% is 23.91% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion is 0.76x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $28.72 Billion , which indicates 0.97x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 77.94% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 14.97%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing NVIDIA against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

NVIDIA is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, NVIDIA outperforms with a high ratio, reflecting efficient use of shareholder equity. However, low EBITDA and gross profit levels may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth rate signals strong sales performance relative to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.