Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Axon Enterprise Stock In The Last 5 Years

Axon Enterprise AXON has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 33.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 51.65%. Currently, Axon Enterprise has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion.

Buying $1000 In AXON: If an investor had bought $1000 of AXON stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $8,832.68 today based on a price of $560.08 for AXON at the time of writing.

Axon Enterprise's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

