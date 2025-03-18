March 18, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Webster Financial 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Webster Financial WBS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.6%. Currently, Webster Financial has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion.

Buying $1000 In WBS: If an investor had bought $1000 of WBS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,525.25 today based on a price of $50.60 for WBS at the time of writing.

Webster Financial's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

