If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Nutanix NTNX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.25%. Currently, Nutanix has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion.

Buying $1000 In NTNX: If an investor had bought $1000 of NTNX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,057.61 today based on a price of $71.11 for NTNX at the time of writing.

Nutanix's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

