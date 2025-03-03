If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Salesforce CRM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.65%. Currently, Salesforce has a market capitalization of $284.54 billion.

Buying $1000 In CRM: If an investor had bought $1000 of CRM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,540.72 today based on a price of $297.33 for CRM at the time of writing.

Salesforce's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.