Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Devon Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Devon Energy DVN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.56%. Currently, Devon Energy has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion.

Buying $1000 In DVN: If an investor had bought $1000 of DVN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,174.13 today based on a price of $35.46 for DVN at the time of writing.

Devon Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

