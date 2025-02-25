February 25, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Advanced Micro Devices 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Advanced Micro Devices AMD has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.31%. Currently, Advanced Micro Devices has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMD: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $12,405.73 today based on a price of $104.17 for AMD at the time of writing.

Advanced Micro Devices's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

