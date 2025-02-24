In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in comparison to its major competitors within the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.65 9.48 10.86 12.0% $28.26 $39.55 20.63% Alphabet Inc 22.35 6.74 6.39 8.3% $36.5 $55.86 11.77% Baidu Inc 10.09 0.88 1.75 1.98% $9.27 $17.16 1.69% Pinterest Inc 14.13 5.39 7.23 48.33% $0.27 $0.96 17.62% Kanzhun Ltd 36.19 3.45 7.46 3.18% $0.33 $1.6 18.98% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 321.67 1.99 2.95 1.35% $0.07 $0.26 -3.25% CarGurus Inc 155.75 6 3.70 8.95% $0.06 $0.2 2.43% Weibo Corp 7.77 0.77 1.68 3.78% $0.14 $0.37 5.05% JOYY Inc 15.11 0.51 1.39 1.17% $0.06 $0.21 -1.48% Yelp Inc 19 3.16 1.79 5.69% $0.06 $0.33 0.45% Tripadvisor Inc 378 2.25 1.19 0.11% $0.03 $0.41 5.38% Ziff Davis Inc 35.77 1.17 1.58 -2.68% $0.02 $0.3 3.69% Hello Group Inc 8.68 0.92 1.03 4.03% $0.56 $1.05 -12.1% Average 85.38 2.77 3.18 7.02% $3.95 $6.56 4.19%

After a detailed analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become apparent:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 28.65 significantly below the industry average by 0.34x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 9.48 which exceeds the industry average by 3.42x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 10.86 , which is 3.42x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.0% is 4.98% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.26 Billion , which is 7.15x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $39.55 Billion , which indicates 6.03x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 20.63%, outperforming the industry average of 4.19%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Meta Platforms with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.