Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 32.89 10.03 11.65 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 41.03 34.15 8.68 25.66% $5.75 $9.97 8.64% ServiceNow Inc 137.19 20.17 17.81 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 107.93 19.84 15.80 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 797.41 32.76 27.19 -0.57% $0.05 $0.76 28.52% Fortinet Inc 48.68 56.64 14.26 43.82% $0.66 $1.24 10.08% Gen Digital Inc 26.53 7.75 4.35 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 485.19 14.56 16.22 2.3% $-0.02 $0.23 6.76% Dolby Laboratories Inc 30.21 3.13 6.03 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 44.90 26.08 8.17 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% QXO Inc 21.95 1.13 20 -0.21% $-0.03 $0.01 -2.0% Qualys Inc 29.26 10.43 8.36 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 3.46% SolarWinds Corp 28.62 2.24 4.01 5.26% $0.07 $0.19 6.14% Progress Software Corp 35.78 5.45 3.25 0.27% $0.05 $0.18 21.47% Teradata Corp 20.10 16.78 1.31 19.38% $0.08 $0.27 -7.05% Rapid7 Inc 79.28 113.17 2.37 38.08% $0.03 $0.15 0.75% Average 128.94 24.29 10.52 11.07% $0.55 $1.23 10.04%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Microsoft, the following trends can be discerned:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 32.89 is 0.26x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 10.03 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.41x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio of 11.65 , which is 1.11x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% , which is 2.9% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion is 66.89x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion , which indicates 38.89x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 12.27% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 10.04%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft shows strong performance with high profitability and revenue growth compared to industry peers.

