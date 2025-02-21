February 21, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock In The Last 15 Years

Coca-Cola Consolidated COKE has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.78%. Currently, Coca-Cola Consolidated has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion.

Buying $100 In COKE: If an investor had bought $100 of COKE stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,484.92 today based on a price of $1382.86 for COKE at the time of writing.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

