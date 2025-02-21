February 21, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Chart Industries Stock In The Last 5 Years

Chart Industries GTLS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.88%. Currently, Chart Industries has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion.

Buying $1000 In GTLS: If an investor had bought $1000 of GTLS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,719.75 today based on a price of $181.87 for GTLS at the time of writing.

Chart Industries's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

