February 19, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Murphy USA Stock In The Last 10 Years

Murphy USA MUSA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.97%. Currently, Murphy USA has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion.

Buying $100 In MUSA: If an investor had bought $100 of MUSA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $665.09 today based on a price of $479.46 for MUSA at the time of writing.

Murphy USA's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

