February 18, 2025

$100 Invested In e.l.f. Beauty 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
e.l.f. Beauty ELF has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.83%. Currently, e.l.f. Beauty has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion.

Buying $100 In ELF: If an investor had bought $100 of ELF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $378.97 today based on a price of $72.25 for ELF at the time of writing.

e.l.f. Beauty's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ELFe.l.f. Beauty Inc
$72.25-1.03%
Speculative
37.5%
Technicals Analysis
66
Financials Analysis
20
Overview
