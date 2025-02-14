February 14, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Cencora 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Cencora COR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.8%. Currently, Cencora has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion.

Buying $100 In COR: If an investor had bought $100 of COR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $257.27 today based on a price of $242.63 for COR at the time of writing.

Cencora's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

