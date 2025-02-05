$100 Invested In Brookfield 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Brookfield BN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.55%. Currently, Brookfield has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion.

Buying $100 In BN: If an investor had bought $100 of BN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $780.28 today based on a price of $59.61 for BN at the time of writing.

Brookfield's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

