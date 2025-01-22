Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Linde Stock In The Last 10 Years

Linde LIN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.72%. Currently, Linde has a market capitalization of $212.74 billion.

Buying $100 In LIN: If an investor had bought $100 of LIN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $357.80 today based on a price of $445.53 for LIN at the time of writing.

Linde's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.