If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Jones Lang LaSalle JLL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.04%. Currently, Jones Lang LaSalle has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion.

Buying $100 In JLL: If an investor had bought $100 of JLL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $677.43 today based on a price of $247.94 for JLL at the time of writing.

Jones Lang LaSalle's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

