Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Agilent Technologies Stock In The Last 20 Years

Agilent Technologies A has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.61%. Currently, Agilent Technologies has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion.

Buying $1000 In A: If an investor had bought $1000 of A stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,360.20 today based on a price of $136.43 for A at the time of writing.

Agilent Technologies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

