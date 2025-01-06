Here's How Much $100 Invested In KULR Tech Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

KULR Tech Gr KULR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.9%. Currently, KULR Tech Gr has a market capitalization of $839.87 million.

Buying $100 In KULR: If an investor had bought $100 of KULR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $237.67 today based on a price of $3.51 for KULR at the time of writing.

KULR Tech Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.