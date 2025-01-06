Performance Comparison: Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 47.90 9.10 3.86 6.19% $32.08 $31.0 11.04% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 17.74 1.56 1.61 4.64% $54.02 $92.47 5.21% PDD Holdings Inc 9.61 3.52 2.79 9.38% $29.18 $59.65 44.33% MercadoLibre Inc 65.06 23.24 5.09 10.37% $0.72 $2.44 35.27% JD.com Inc 11.45 1.64 0.36 5.22% $15.92 $45.04 5.12% Coupang Inc 39.41 9.63 1.40 1.74% $0.28 $2.27 27.2% eBay Inc 15.52 5.44 3.06 11.59% $0.95 $1.85 3.04% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 27.94 6.60 4.56 6.68% $0.88 $2.03 19.29% Dillard's Inc 11.79 3.70 1.11 6.37% $0.21 $0.63 -3.53% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 6.34 1.32 0.48 2.76% $1.47 $4.96 -9.18% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 31.74 4.04 2.92 2.24% $0.06 $0.21 7.79% Macy's Inc 27.57 1.13 0.20 0.66% $0.29 $2.04 -2.68% Nordstrom Inc 15.30 4.04 0.27 4.75% $0.3 $1.31 4.34% Savers Value Village Inc 21.80 3.71 1.10 5.09% $0.07 $0.22 0.53% Kohl's Corp 6.36 0.41 0.09 0.58% $0.28 $1.57 -8.49% Groupon Inc 17.48 11.99 0.90 34.72% $0.03 $0.1 -9.48% Average 21.67 5.46 1.73 7.12% $6.98 $14.45 7.92%

After examining Amazon.com, the following trends can be inferred:

Notably, the current Price to Earnings ratio for this stock, 47.9 , is 2.21x above the industry norm, reflecting a higher valuation relative to the industry.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.1 , which is 1.67x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.86 , which is 2.23x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.19% , which is 0.93% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.08 Billion is 4.6x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $31.0 Billion , which indicates 2.15x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 11.04% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 7.92%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Amazon.com and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Amazon.com has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. The low ROE suggests that Amazon.com is not generating strong returns on shareholder equity. However, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth show that the company is performing well in terms of operational and financial metrics compared to its industry peers.

